'How Munjya Changed My Life!'

'It looks like an overnight success but nothing happens overnight.'

'There's a lot of struggle, hard work and sacrifice.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

From starting his career as a junior artist to playing the lead in the box office hit Munjya, Abhay Verma has come a long way.

Before this, the 25-year-old actor starred in various projects including The Family Man 2, Safed and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Born in Panipat, Haryana, Abhay dreamt of a movie career after he watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

"Entertaining people is a public service which I think is an actor's duty. But with that, whatever love comes to you there's really no measure to that," Abhay tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

Did you anticipate this level of reception for Munjya? How much has your life changed after this success?

To be honest, June 7 (the day Munjya released) changed me in such a way that I don't want to remember my life before that.

That's the Friday every actor wants. It has come to me after 12 years.

It looks like an overnight success but nothing happens overnight.

There's a lot of struggle, hard work and sacrifice.

With Munjya, people are validating my work in a big way.

The other characters I've done so far have also received love but this appreciation is different because it's one of my selfish dreams of coming on the silver screen, which has come true.

The seed of acting was put in me when I watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

After watching that film, I felt like dreaming.

IMAGE: Abhay Verma and Sharvari in Munjya.

Has Munjya's success instilled a new confidence in you?

Yes, I've never felt so hungry to be on a set.

It's been one-and-a-half years since I shot anything.

I had played a little gamble with Munjya.

Time is the biggest ally for an actor, especially when he comes from outside.

You have to take care of a lot of things.

You have to take care of your budget, your rent.

But I said, 'No, I'll wait for Munjya to come out.'

I had really invested in it.

I waited a year-and-a-half for Munjya to release. I wanted this to be out there and then see what lies ahead.

Before your star turn in Munjya, you led an offbeat film called Safed, which went unnoticed. What did that experience teach you?

Yes, Safed went unnoticed but I feel there's a certain audience for every film.

A lot of people did see Safed and penned me pages and pages of messages.

That film left such an impact on them.

I love the success of Munjya as equally the challenges and the struggle I went through before that.

Because that made me, me.

When someone meets me with a smile on his face and shakes my hand in a respectful way, that's a win for me.

I really believe that my character in Safed gave me another perspective to life in which I can understand the society better and the issues of transgender better.

With Munjya, I get to understand the meaning of family better and the nurturing of relationships better.

IMAGE: Abhay in a BTS still from Safed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

It is always an uphill battle when you are an outsider trying to find a footing in this industry. How did you navigate your way through the challenges?

The first ever project I did was Super 30. I was on a set for 30 days, 18 hours a day.

I was a junior artist and a lot of things would happen on set every day.

I had nothing much to do except stand in the sun and do a certain things.

But it felt like this is the place I want to be.

But yes, it's tough to live in this practical city. Sometimes everyday challenges get tiring.

What does your family think of your success?

They're the same. Whether it's success or failure, your family is your family, and they're the most real people in your life.

I still get scolded by mom for being late for breakfast or if am not able to finish my things on time.

I don't want that to change.

It's been some six-eight months since my mom shifted with me and that's the most luxurious thing I could afford, Life is very good. (smiles)

I have realised that my home is where my mom is.

How are you adjusting to this fame?

I was waiting for this moment!

Entertaining people is a public service which I think is an actor's duty. But with that, whatever love comes to you there's really no measure to that.

People taking autographs of yours, people making sketches of yours, people giving roses to you... Wow! I won't lie to you, I imagined all this every single day.

IMAGE: With his mom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

Do you have any idea where Munjya will pick up after this? Have you been told anything about the sequel yet?

I don't know, yaar. I'm dying to know myself.

Just recently I was asking Dinu sir (Dinesh Vijan, producer) that please tell me if something is happening because I really can't wait.

He said the right time will come and you will get to know.

So fingers crossed that I get to explore Bittu more, hopefully, with the sequel of Munjya or whatever happens next.

Has the success translated into more opportunities? Have you signed anything yet?

The phase of narration before auditioning has started.

That's something new for me.

It is really interesting to know a story first and then to get indulged into it.

Everything is in the initial stage currently. Let's hope something really big and exciting comes.

Is the pressure building up to deliver in your next?

Honestly, I have never planned anything so far.

The unpredictability is what I love.

I don't want to be predictable. That's boring.

I don't want to be too disciplined in life either. That's boring too.

I can't do one thing every day, apart from going to the gym at 5 in the morning.

I do things that excite me the most.

Choice is a luxury here, and I don't really expect anything.

Whatever comes my way, I'll really happily accept it and take this journey forward.