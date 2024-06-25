'Hope Bigg Boss Brings Me Fame That Boxing Didn't'

'My only aim would be to entertain my audience and show them that boxers are lovely people.'

Professional boxer Neeraj Goyat has traded his boxing gloves for a new kind of challenge -- as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3 on JioCinema.

As Neeraj jumps from the boxing ring to the reality show arena, he tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "I have no idea how the audience is going to take me as a contestant."

Tell us about yourself.

I was born in a village (Begumpur, Haryana) and then my family moved to a small town (Karnal, Haryana).

I was 14 years old when I was selected for Pune's Army Sports Institute.

It has been 16-17 years since I have been doing professional boxing.

I decided to do Bigg Boss OTT because I want people to know about my journey and that of my seniors, and what they have done for this sport.

I want our youth to know more about boxing.

What are you hoping to achieve by being on the show?

I want to earn an audience, and convert that audience into boxing enthusiasts.

I want to develop their interest in boxing.

Additionally, I hope Bigg Boss OTT brings me the kind of fame that boxing didn't.

What are some of your strengths and weaknesses?

Mentally, I am very strong.

I don't think I have any weaknesses.

Have you watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss?

To be honest, I don't think I have seen any season from start to finish.

So I never saw anybody's complete journey, their strategies, how they performed, and what they did differently to help them win the trophy.

I am sure all the winners must have worked really hard.

Bigg Boss often involves controversial moments. How do you plan to deal with negative publicity or backlash from the audience?

I have no idea how the audience is going to take me as a contestant.

Having said that, I think I have all things very positive about me.

I do not have any set strategy.

I have not done any preparation.

Controversies or confrontations happen between two or more people. How can you prepare for such things in advance?

My only aim would be to entertain my audience and show them that boxers are lovely people.

Are you prepared to deal with the scrutiny of the cameras 24/7?

I am entering Bigg Boss just for that -- the cameras 24/7 -- so that the audience comes to know about my routine.

Anil Kapoor will host this season. How do you feel about this?

He is very senior, and very different (from Salman Khan).

I am sure every single person from the '90s have seen and loved his films.

He was popular back then and he is popular even today.

Gen Z also loves him.

I am sure everybody is going to have a gala time watching him as the new host.

If you could choose any national or international celebrity to be a surprise guest in the Bigg Boss house, who would it be?

I would choose Sylvester Stallone because it was after watching his film Rocky that I got really inclined towards boxing.

What's your biggest fear about being on Bigg Boss OTT?

I have absolutely no fear.