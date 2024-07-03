Bad Newz Coming Soon!

Kalki 2898 AD ended the first half of 2024 on a high.

Now, one hopes for an encore in the second half of the year.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the July releases in theatres.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release date: July

We have seen Ajay Devgn twice on the big screen this year, with Shaitaan and Maidaan. Now, he returns with his favourite co-star Tabu in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

A mature love story, this is directed by Neeraj Panday, who tries his hand at something other than thrillers.

The film was supposed to release on July 5 but has been pushed forward -- is it due to Kalki's success at the box office? -- to a new date.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Neeraj's regular Jimmy Sheirgill in a key role.

Kill

Release date: July 5

A lot has been written about Kill ever since it started making waves in the international film festival circuit.

What makes it different is the fact that a unlike majority of films that get premiered internationally, this one isn't an art house affair made for critics.

Instead, it's an out-and-out actioner, where leading man Lakshya takes on an army of goons.

Sarfira

Release date: July 12

After a masala movie like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a realistic avatar in Sarfira.

We've seen this Akshay before, but hopefully, the film will be better than its trailer, and get a thumbs up unlike his past remakes.

Hindustani 2

Release date: July 12

The biggest release of the month is Hindustani 2. In the making for a couple of years, the film is finally hitting the screens.

Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathi in this sequel directed by Shankar.

The original 1996 film featured Kamal Haasan in the double role of father and son and was a big hit.

Accident or Conspiracy - Godhra

Release date: July 12

Originally slated to release earlier this year, Accident or Conspiracy - Godhra was pushed ahead due to the elections.

Films with a controversial theme, especially where politics had a role to play, were earlier aiming for pre-elections release and their promotion had started as well.

But they were pushed ahead, and this Ranvir Shorey courtroom drama is ready to release in theatres.

Bad Newz

Release date: July 19

The most youthful entertainer of the month will be Bad Newz, the trailer of which has made an impact.

In the same zone as Dharma's Good Newwz, this one is about a young woman (Tripti Dimri) who gets impregnated by two men (Vicky Kaushal) and (Ammy Virk) and a medical situation results in the child belonging to both of them.

Raayan

Release date: July 26

Raayan marks Dhanush's second directorial venture and 50th feature film.

After his family is killed, Raayan trains himself to take revenge and his quest leads him to the underworld.

Nithya Menen, Amala Paul, Prakash Raj, K Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan form the rest of the cast of this action thriller.