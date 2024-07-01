Kalki Scores A Century At Box Office

It's been a good weekend at the box office.

The Telugu and Hindi versions of Kalki 2898 AD have done well.

The Hindi collections have already gone up to Rs 110 crore* (Rs 1.1 billion), which is better than the three-day weekend score of Prabhas' previous release, Adipurush (Rs 103 crore/ Rs 1.03 billion).

This is welcome relief for distributors and exhibitors who had been waiting for a big film to arrive in theatres and push up ticket sales.

Though 2024 has seen quite a few films do well on the basis of word-of-mouth, the only century makers have been Fighter and Shaitaan.

The star cast of Kalki has been making personal records as well.

For Prabhas, this is his sixth century in Hindi, the others being Baahubali: The Conclusion, Adipurush, Saaho, Salaar and Baahubali: The Beginning. His only Hindi release which couldn't achieve this feat is Radhe Shyam.

Deepika Padukone has accumulated her 11th film in the Rs 100 crore club after Pathaan, Happy New Year, Padmaavat, Chennai Express, Fighter, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Race 2 and '83.

Amitabh Bachchan, of course, is in a league of his own. But post the creation of the 100 crore club, he now has three in the list, including Brahmastra and Thugs of Hindostan.

Director Nag Ashwin also has a lot to cheer about as he has opened his 100 crore club account in Hindi with this film.

Expect more records to tumble in weeks to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.