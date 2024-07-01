How Kalki's Bujji Was Born

IMAGE: Prabhas and Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD.

Director Nag Ashwin's post on X to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra led to a series of events, culminating in the creation of a futuristic car that drives on three wheels.

Called Bujji, this is a central character in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD,

The concept of this car, which runs on an electric propulsion system powered by a 47-kilowatt-hour battery pack, began two years ago.

Kalki Producer Priyanka Dutt tells Business Standard that their team, including renowned Los Angeles-based designer Haisu Wang and Nithin Zihani (a senior production designer who has worked on films like Tumbbad), conceived the car's concept.

"It took us almost seven months to design this car. Wang, known for his work in blockbuster Hollywood films like Avengers: Endgame, Batman and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was involved in the process," Dutt says.

IMAGE: Bujji displayed at the IMAX theatre in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, the team soon realised they needed someone to bring their imagination to life.

"This is when Ashwin (the director) tweeted Mahindra, and he connected us with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. It took the team another one-and-a-half years to build this working prototype," Dutt says, adding that tyre maker Ceat was commissioned to make the tyres for this vehicle.

IMAGE: Bujji becomes the centre of attraction in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

On May 23, when the creators unveiled Bujji, which acts as a companion to Prabhas' character Bhairava in the film, Mahindra tweeted: 'Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X.'

'Our team at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture, and performance,' Mahindra added.

'The vehicle runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel! And Jayem Auto put it all together...'

Meet Bujji, Prabhas' best friend.

The car cost Rs 4.5 crore (Rs 45 million) to develop, and the film=makers imagined it as having a brain of its own. This 6,000-kilogram (6 tonne), artificial intelligence-powered car is voiced by National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Jayem Auto's team worked to get the engineering right.

"All the imagination was done by the film crew and Ashwin. What we did was convert that imagination into reality," said Jayem Auto Managing Director J Anand.