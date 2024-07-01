News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Prabhas, Kamal Haasan Paid Rs 100 Crore For Kalki!

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan Paid Rs 100 Crore For Kalki!

By SUBHASH K JHA
Last updated on: July 01, 2024 13:59 IST
Did you know that Kamal Haasan was paid almost three times more than Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD?

As the film's box office figures show an upward swing, the exact budget -- including the stars' remuneration -- has been revealed to Subhash K Jha by a source who doesn't want to be named.

 

So what exactly is the budget for Kalki?

"It is Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion), not Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) as rumoured. Out of this, a major fraction went into star remuneration. Both Prabhas and Kamal were paid Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) each. Kamal Haasan has just 10 minutes playing time in the film but he has a lot more in the sequel," the source reveals.

So the stars have been paid for Kalki as well as its sequel?

"Mr Bachchan has been paid much less, around Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore (Rs 350 million to Rs 400 million). Deepika Padukone has been paid approximately Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) while Disha Patani got Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million)," the source reveals.

About 25 percent of the sequel, the source reveals, has already been shot.

SUBHASH K JHA
