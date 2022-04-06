Arjun visits Malaika after accident

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Tuesday.
IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor visits girlfriend Malaika Arora at her home.
Right after Malaika looked wow at the Times Fashion Week in Pune, she suffered injuries in a road accident on her way back to Mumbai.
Malaika was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, and discharged a day later.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor checked up on Malaika too.
IMAGE: Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak chooses just the right vehicle to navigate Mumbai's traffic as he arrives with sons nRayaan and Azaan.
IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys an Audi Q7 and boyfriend Karan Kundrra captures the moment.
IMAGE: Tejasswi and Karan perform a pooja at the car showroom.
IMAGE: Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik waves to the photographers.
IMAGE: Hansika Motwani looks gorgeous after a salon appointment.
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor finishes a phone call just before her workout.