Arjun visits Malaika after accident

Arjun visits Malaika after accident

By Rediff Movies
April 06, 2022 12:59 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Tuesday.

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor visits girlfriend Malaika Arora at her home.
Right after Malaika looked wow at the Times Fashion Week in Pune, she suffered injuries in a road accident on her way back to Mumbai.
Malaika was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, and discharged a day later.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor checked up on Malaika too.

 

IMAGE: Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak chooses just the right vehicle to navigate Mumbai's traffic as he arrives with sons nRayaan and Azaan.

 

 

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys an Audi Q7 and boyfriend Karan Kundrra captures the moment.

 

IMAGE: Tejasswi and Karan perform a pooja at the car showroom.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik waves to the photographers.

 

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani looks gorgeous after a salon appointment.

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor finishes a phone call just before her workout.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
