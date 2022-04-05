Priyanka turns cheerleader for Nick!

It's Game Day, and Priyanka Chopra doubles up as a cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas's baseball game.

Yes, that's how Mr and Mrs Jonas spent their 'perfect' Sunday.

Please click on the images for a look at the couple.

IMAGE: Priyanka looks out for Nick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: PC is beautifully colour coordinated with Nick.

IMAGE: See what we mean?

IMAGE: Priyanka bonds with cousin Divya Jyoti's daughter Sky. What we are really waiting for is a glimpse of Priyanka's daughter, whom she announced in January.

IMAGE: Say hello to the team.

