Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka turns cheerleader for Nick!

By Rediff Movies
April 05, 2022 13:08 IST
It's Game Day, and Priyanka Chopra doubles up as a cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas's baseball game.

Yes, that's how Mr and Mrs Jonas spent their 'perfect' Sunday.

Please click on the images for a look at the couple.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka looks out for Nick.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: PC is beautifully colour coordinated with Nick.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: See what we mean?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka bonds with cousin Divya Jyoti's daughter Sky. What we are really waiting for is a glimpse of Priyanka's daughter, whom she announced in January.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Say hello to the team.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
The year gone by, with Priyanka and Nick!
Priyanka-Nick's BOLD Fashion Outing
Priyanka, Nick Jonas announce baby via surrogacy
Models Go Bold In Black
Now, Tara visits the Maldives!
Twinkle Khanna under fire for jibe at 'Kashmir Files'
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March: FADA
Eyeroll! What are Priyanka-Nick doing?

Priyanka-Nick's LOVED-UP Pix

