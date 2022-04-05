News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I get scared of doing big budget films'

'I get scared of doing big budget films'

Source: PTI
April 05, 2022 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'After Kabir Singh, everyone said I should do a 150 crore film, that people will back me up with money.'
'I thought, sure, they will put money, but what will the film be?'

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shahid Kapoor says his intent is to chase the 'heart of a film' and not the 'size' as big scale movies often run the risk of going out of control.

Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, his career's biggest hit, said he was advised to follow the movie's success with a big scale project but he wasn't interested.

"After Kabir Singh, everyone said I should do a 150 crore film, that people will back me up with money. I thought, sure, they will put money but what will the film be? There's a difference between making a scaled film and a good film," Kapoor said at a press conference.

Kapoor, 41, said he doesn't believe that a film mounted on a big scale would be a sure shot crowd puller.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

A film has to connect with the audience to work at the box office, irrespective of the scale, he added.

"It's still possible for me to do a big film, but why am I doing this (Jersey) and not that? Because I am chasing the heart of a film, not the size of the film. To me, the heart of the film is the size of the film.

"I don't come from that thinking that it you spend a lot of money, audiences will turn in huge numbers... I get scared of doing big budget films because in those, things go out of your hand. There are a lot of factors in it," he added.

 

IMAGE: Shahid and Mrunal Thakur. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Jersey will release alongside the much-awaited actioner KGF: Chapter 2.

But Kapoor, who returns to the screen three years after Kabir Singh, feels a good film will always find its audience.

"If KGF 2 is a good film, it will surely work. If Jersey is a good film, it will definitely work. There is an audience which wants to watch our film, another wants to watch the other film that's coming out and then there is also that audience which simply wants to watch a film.

"They wait for a holiday to watch a movie. So why should you not be the film that is in the theatres when everyone wants to go and watch a movie?" he added.

IMAGE: Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Producer Aman Gill join Shahid and Mrunal. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. It is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'No point living life in regret, yaar'
'No point living life in regret, yaar'
What WENT WRONG with RRR?
What WENT WRONG with RRR?
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
6 Reasons Why It's Near Impossible To Defeat Modi
6 Reasons Why It's Near Impossible To Defeat Modi
11 Summer Tips For Flawless Skin
11 Summer Tips For Flawless Skin
Rashid Khan: 'You can't be relaxed in the IPL'
Rashid Khan: 'You can't be relaxed in the IPL'
US seeks Russia's suspension from Human Rights Council
US seeks Russia's suspension from Human Rights Council

More like this

What's cooking, Shahid-Mira?

What's cooking, Shahid-Mira?

PIX: The AMAZING life of Shahid Kapoor!

PIX: The AMAZING life of Shahid Kapoor!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances