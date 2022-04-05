News
Like Sara's Summer Style?

By Rediff Movies
April 05, 2022 12:15 IST
Sara Ali Khan can cool herself, but raise temperatures all around at the same time!

The actress dons a colourful bikini and posted pictures, captioning them, 'Sun, Sea and Sand.'

Please click on the images for a look at Sara's Summer Styles.

 

IMAGE: Sara wears the colours of the rainbow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How the world looks for Sara.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara matches her earrings with her bikini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Showing us her best profile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's yet untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal, as well as in Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
