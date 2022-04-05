News
Now, Tara visits the Maldives!

Now, Tara visits the Maldives!

By Rediff Movies
April 05, 2022 14:04 IST
Alaya is in Paris... Sanya takes a selfie... Shriya promotes her new show...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria holidays in the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alaya F dines in Paris, and gets creative with the caption: 'Be candid man, look outside the window. Be candid, look outside the window and smile like somebody is bringing you a plate full of croissants.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who is Diana Penty waiting for?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra has a glint in her eye.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar goes green as she promotes her new Web series Guilty Minds.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal is 'just lounging around, waiting for junior..'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Esha Gupta's summer fashion?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra writes: 'Sometimes I wish I was born a time where love stories were a stolen glance of smouldering eyes, of rain soaked streets shining in the light of lamppost, of train journeys on dark nights, of forbidden passion in mysterious lands, of crooners singing in gambling dens, of men in sharp suits and hats and women in feather boas and pearls .. all in black and white.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mahima Chaudhry is 'starting the new year with brightness.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's on Milind Soman's plate?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
