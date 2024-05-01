News
Rediff.com  » News » SIT issues notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case

SIT issues notice to Revanna, Prajwal in sexual abuse case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 01, 2024 01:11 IST
Janata Dal-Secular MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP from Hassan, who have been booked for alleged sexual harassment, have been issued notices by the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday, official sources said.

IMAGE: Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru, April 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

They have been asked to appear before SIT for investigation, they said.

A case was registered at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.

 

The father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).

The FIR was referred to the SIT, led by B K Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, formed to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, after several explicit videos were in circulation.

Prajwal Revanna is not in the country and is said to have flown abroad after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26.

Prajwal Revanna is the BJP-JD-S candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
