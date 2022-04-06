Marvelous Ms Malaika

Malaika Arora looked her bridal best in a stunning embroidered pastel lehenga as she turned showstopper for L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha at the Times Fashion Week.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the show pics.

IMAGE: Bridal beauty! Malaika nails the minimalist bridal look in a pastel lehenga-choli, styled with a sheer dupatta.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Malaika completed the look with glossy make up and a statement choker on her neck.

IMAGE: The collection was fresh, understated and beautiful.

IMAGE: Deepti Gujral models a look in white and pink.

IMAGE: The collection Hunar was a perfect blend of contemporary styles masterfully rendered with intricate embroideries.

IMAGE: This all-white look in sheer is so majestic.

IMAGE: The collection celebrated the spirit of solidarity and exceptional beauty.

IMAGE: Sajev Marwaaha takes a bow with Malaika.