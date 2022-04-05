News
Rakul-Ajay are ready to fly away!

By Rediff Movies
April 05, 2022 15:46 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn promotes Runway 34, two days after his 53rd birthday.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh, whose Attack, Part I is running in theatres, stars as Ajay's co-pilot in Runway 34.

 

IMAGE: Based on real life events, the thriller, which Devgn has directed, will open on April 29.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ajay's daughter Nysa, who celebrates her birthday in April like her daddy, at the airport.

 

IMAGE: Wonder if Nysa bumped into fellow Juhu resident Anil Kapoor at the airport.

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur, who is reportedly on the guest list for Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party, was at the airport too.

 

IMAGE: Where's Diana Penty headed?

 

IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur watches Dasvi, which streams on Netflix and Jio Cinema from Thursday, April 7.

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan, who plays her husband in Dasvi, was there too.

 

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosts a wrap-up party for his film Noorani Chehra.

 

IMAGE: Directed by Navaniat Singh, the quirky love story sees Nawaz opposite Nupur Sanon.

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi gets a hair cut. Do you like it?

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday, who has apparently split with Ishan Khatter, at yoga class.

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan was at pilates class.

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone is back from Spain.

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut, who currently hosts the show Lock Upp, counts herself, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan to be the only 'successful hosts' in Bollywood, calling Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh 'unsuccessful hosts'.

 

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar is summer ready!

 

IMAGE: What movie is Malavika Mohanan dubbing for?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
