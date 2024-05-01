KL Rahul offers update on Mayank Yadav's injury

'Mayank Yadav is sore in the same spot'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Mayank Yadav walked off the field in his comeback game without completing his fourth over and Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer said the young pace sensation is feeling "sore in the same spot" that kept him out of action for almost three weeks.

The 21-year-old express pace bowler returned to action against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after missing five games but couldn't complete his quota of four overs.

"Looks like he is sore in the same spot," Langer told host broadcaster after the match.

"His rehab has been perfect. He has bowled pain-free the last week or so and has looked in great condition. We will have a scan and find out tomorrow."

Mayank, who claimed 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs on Tuesday, had made a sensational start to the IPL taking six wickets in his first two games before being sidelined due to abdominal soreness.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said Mayank had complained of slight pain in his sides.

"I have not really spoken to him. He had slight pain in his side and after the first ball, he said that there was a bit of pain. Thought there was no need to risk it, he is still a young lad."

"It is not just the pace. This game, he showed he has more skills than bowling 150-plus. The more he plays, the more he will learn when to bowl what. Right now, we have given him a free hand to just enjoy himself and bowl what he wants."

Talking about LSG's four-wicket win over MI, Langer said: "We were bitterly disappointed with our last game. So to fight against MI and win against them, that brings a smile."

"It was outstanding (bowling effort). I thought we had all bases covered. The first time we have taken early wickets (apart from Bangalore) and it set us up nicely."

The former Australian coach also praised Marcus Stoinis for his 45-ball 62 and 1 for 19 which set up the win for LSG.

"He has been a real match-winner. He took a good catch earlier as well. He is showing a good presence at the top of the order, which we demanded after the first few games."

"Match-winners (like him) are key to progressing in such tournaments. I have been blown away by the IPL and how tight it is, almost like a World Cup."