Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik blames early collapse for Lucknow loss

Hardik blames early collapse for Lucknow loss

May 01, 2024 01:23 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

The Lucknow Super Giants edged closer to a coveted IPL playoff spot after a nail-biting four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This win, their sixth in ten matches, propels LSG to the crucial third position in the IPL standings. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle, slumping to their seventh loss in ten games.

 

The match was a tense affair, with Mumbai Indians putting up a fight despite their recent woes. However, Lucknow players held their nerve, securing a thrilling victory.

This loss leaves the Mumbai Indians' playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya was visibly disappointed with the outcome.

"Definitely I think losing early wickets is tough to recover from and that's what we couldn't do it (recover) today. You still have to see the ball and hit. We just missed those balls and got out, that has been the kind of season we have had so far," he said.

Nehal Wadhera's 46 off 41 balls took MI to a fighting score and Hardik lavished praise on him.

"He has been fantastic, the way he batted against Rajasthan and tonight. He did fantastic last year as well. It was because of the team combination that he could not play early."

"Looking at his talent, he will play for a lot of years for Mumbai and for India eventually."

AGENCIES
