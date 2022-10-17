An Award-Winning Night For Vaani and Sharvari

It was a big night for quite a few of Bollywood's popular actors as well as OTT's rising stars as they were recognised for their talent and hard work.

The 28th SOL Lions Gold Awards was held in Mumbai over the weekend; here are the winners.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh shows off his awards. 'Delighted to be felicitated with two honours - 'Actor of the Decade' and 'Best Actor of the Year' for my work in 83! Thank you @lionsclubs for always validating my work,' he writes.

Vaani Kapoor deservedly wins the Game Changer Of The Year award for her role as a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Sharvari, looking pretty in a Manish Malhotra outfit, wins the Critics Favourite Debutante award for Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The two ladies get together for a quick pic.

Alaya F, who is making waves at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, looks royal in a purple gown by Gauri and Nainika. She wins the Most Promising Actor award.

Manushi Chhillar wins the Best Debut of The Year award for her film, Samrat Prithviraj.

Sanjana Sanghi wins the Female Action Star Of The Year award for Rashtra Kavach Om.

'The opportunity to discover this dimension to myself as a performer so early on in my career has been a gift,' she writes. 'Becoming Kavya reminded me that us girls can not only stand up and fight for ourselves, but are always be ready take one for the team.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha wins the Remarkable Performance award for her film, Janhit Mein Jaari, where she has the unusual role of a saleswoman for condoms.

'Thank you Lions awards! So happy to receive all this love n appreciation for this very special film! It's the best feeling to have your team right there on stage with you to receive an award.. thank you @writerraj @anudsinghdhaka @vimal.lahoti for being there for me through thick and thin!' she writes.

PS-1 actor Sobhita Dhulipala writes: 'Got awarded the title 'Mould breaker' at Lions Gold awards last night. Sounds nice, feels good, made me happy!'

'A tight hug to the people here that have rooted for me from the beginning of my career, even if both you and I didn't always know what the hell I was doing. All those unconventional but sincere choices seem to be mould-breaking in the larger picture, after all.'

Ayushmann Khurrana -- who threw the season's first Diwali party -- wins the Creative Disruptor of The Year award for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

His brother Aparshakti Khurana wins the Powerful Performer in a Negative Role award for Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Seema Sajdeh wins the Fashion Icon of the year award.

Seema's co-star from The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor, is named the Best Actor in Reality Show Space.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has done Web shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Ranjish Hi Sahi, wins the Rising Star Of OTT award.

Anup Soni wins the Best Actor award for the Web series, The Test Case.

Karan Kundrra wins the Best Digital Sensation award.

His girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash cheers for him.

Disha Parmar wins the Best Actress award for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.

While her co-star, Nakuul Mehta, takes home the Best Actor award.

Harshvardhan Rane wins the Fitness Icon of the Year award.

Rupali Ganguly wins the Best TV actress award in the critics' category for her popular serial, Anupamaa.

Yesteryear actress Salma Agha is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her daughter Zahrah S Khan gets an award too!

Poonam Pandey wears a white embellished gown.

Amruta Fadnavis -- wife of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis -- was the evening's chief guest.