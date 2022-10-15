Sobhita's Stunning Skirt!

The traditional Indian tie-dye is a recurring favourite among B-Town celebs.

Especially when it comes with a modern twist.

A 70s' trend, it has never really faded away and, of late, stars are wearing it everywhere.

No wonder it was spotted on the ramp at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week as Sobhita Dhulipala walked for Designers Saaksha and Kinni in a voluminous tie-dye skirt that looked perfect for a party.



Designers Saaksha and Kinni created a tie-dye skirt that Sobhita wore with a crochet cropped top.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinhani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A head-turning ensemble indeed.Designers Saaksha and Kinni created a tie-dye skirt that Sobhita wore with a crochet cropped top.

IMAGE: That skirt lends itself to so many possibilities.

It can, with a different blouse, even be transformed to pre-wedding festive wear or a Hawaiian themed cocktail party.

IMAGE: Logitech teamed up with the designers for the show and Sobhita chose to accessorise her outfit with an adorable keyboard that's a pink lover's dream.

IMAGE: Print on print on print... the designers offered endless possibilities in casual wear.

IMAGE: The mirror work's the highlight in this mini skirt with tie-dye details.

IMAGE: There was something fun for men as well.

IMAGE: One also saw the revival of checkboard shorts and wedges with fabrics on top.

IMAGE: The smiles on the designers' faces are an indicator of how successful the show was.