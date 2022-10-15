News
Tara Looks Flawless

By Rediff Movies
October 15, 2022 11:28 IST
Kareena and Jeh get a quick pic... Sunny works in Goa... Shriya's ready for Diwali...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks flawless.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is 'off to work with my Boy... but a quick Pose before we leave... #Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is working hard in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks stunning in a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor lehenga.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'Today I've got the perfect pose for you to become aware, build mental toughness and unlock your Anahata Chakra,' says Malaika Arora.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan enjoys a beach holiday in Karwar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Like Surbhi Jyoti's jewellery?

'How much more Indian can my film get?'
'Amazed I live in Mr Bachchan's times'
The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz
Putin's warning: If NATO clashes with Russian army...
Sobhita's Stunning Skirt!
India reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases
10-yr-old leaves home to attend Mulayam's funeral
Ananya And Her Boys!

Katrina's FIRST Karva Chauth

