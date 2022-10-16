'In today's day and age of instant success, Hema is a legend beyond the definitions of superstardom.'

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini in Sharara.

Hema Malini turns 74 on October 16, and the world joins in the celebrations.

Shatrughan Sinha remembers his Dream Girl fondly and tells Subhash K Jha, "I think the first time I worked with her was in Babul Ki Galiyan and Bhai Ho To Aisa, where I played the villain. Then we were co-stars in Dost and Phansi Ki Baad. We are not just co-stars, we have been friends for over 40 years. Hema Malini is the epitome of beauty and elegance."

Shatruji is not just close to Hema, but also Dharmendra.

"Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday," he says.

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra in Dost.

Shatruji names Hema and Dharmendra as his favourite co-stars.

"All three of us have worked together in Dulal Guha's excellent film Dost, which released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra. Do you know we would have done Sholay together? But God and Ramesh Sippy had other plans," laughs Shatruji.

"I wish her many many more happy healthy wholesome birthdays. Hema Malini is the nation's Dream Girl," Shatruji.

"May she remain the same forever. In today's day and age of instant success, Hema is a legend beyond the definitions of superstardom."