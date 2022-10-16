News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Hema Malini is the nation's Dream Girl'

'Hema Malini is the nation's Dream Girl'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 16, 2022 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'In today's day and age of instant success, Hema is a legend beyond the definitions of superstardom.'

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini in Sharara.

Hema Malini turns 74 on October 16, and the world joins in the celebrations.

Shatrughan Sinha remembers his Dream Girl fondly and tells Subhash K Jha, "I think the first time I worked with her was in Babul Ki Galiyan and Bhai Ho To Aisa, where I played the villain. Then we were co-stars in Dost and Phansi Ki Baad. We are not just co-stars, we have been friends for over 40 years. Hema Malini is the epitome of beauty and elegance."

Shatruji is not just close to Hema, but also Dharmendra.

"Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday," he says.

 

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra in Dost.

Shatruji names Hema and Dharmendra as his favourite co-stars.

"All three of us have worked together in Dulal Guha's excellent film Dost, which released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra. Do you know we would have done Sholay together? But God and Ramesh Sippy had other plans," laughs Shatruji.

"I wish her many many more happy healthy wholesome birthdays. Hema Malini is the nation's Dream Girl," Shatruji.

"May she remain the same forever. In today's day and age of instant success, Hema is a legend beyond the definitions of superstardom."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me'
'I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me'
Sunny Deol and I share a beautiful relationship: Hema Malini
Sunny Deol and I share a beautiful relationship: Hema Malini
Hema Malini: I can't dance; my body won't allow me
Hema Malini: I can't dance; my body won't allow me
Guj polls: Who will bag the all-important Dalit vote?
Guj polls: Who will bag the all-important Dalit vote?
Indian GM Erigaisi shocks World champ Magnus Carlsen
Indian GM Erigaisi shocks World champ Magnus Carlsen
EPL PIX: Kane punishes Everton; Fulham draw
EPL PIX: Kane punishes Everton; Fulham draw
Bal Thackeray's grandson joins Shinde camp
Bal Thackeray's grandson joins Shinde camp

More like this

Birthday Special: The Many Faces of Hema Malini

Birthday Special: The Many Faces of Hema Malini

Dharmendra: Hema is the most beautiful woman I know

Dharmendra: Hema is the most beautiful woman I know

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances