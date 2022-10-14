At Sunita Kapoor's Karva Chauth Party

Like every year, Sunita and Anil Kapoor hosted a Karva Chauth get-together at their home in Mumbai.
Their lady friends, dressed gorgeously, were present for the soiree. The husbands joined in later in the evening.
Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in red.
Shilpa with Akanksha Malhotra.
Shilpa shares a moment with husband Raj Kundra from her Karva Chauth celebrations and says, 'MINE .. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth...When he fasts for you too. Gratitude.'
Raveena Tandon ditches the traditional red and explains, '#kesariya is my rang for the season.'
Friends that have a show together, stay together .Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandeyw ould agree.
Chunky Pandey and Bhavana follow the Karva Chauth traditions.
Bhavana reveals: 'Karvachauth done right with my fabulous friends. Thank you Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for being the most amazingggggg hosts !!! It's been 25 years that we all have spent every karvachauth together at your house and it's always been full of love laughter happiness togetherness and the best food ever.'
Maheep and Bhavana's Fabulous friend Neelam.
Karuna Dhawan, David Dhawan's missus.
Her daughters-in-law... Jaanvi, elder son Rohit Dhawan's wife...
... and Natasha Dalal, younger son Varun Dhawan's wife.
Reema Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain.
Padmini Kolhapure with daughter-in-law Shaza Morani.
Nalini Datta, director Shashank Khaitan's missus.
Antara Motiwala, whose husband Mohit Marwah is Sunita and Anil's nephew.
Farah Khan mixes her blues with gold.
David Dhawan arrives in the evening for the puja.
As does Sanjay Kapoor...
... and Samir Soni...
... and Boney Kapoor.
Sunita Kapoor with the Bollywood Wives.
Raveena takes a selfie with Neelam.
The ladies flaunt their sindoor.
Say cheese! Bindiya Goswami Dutta and daughter Nidhi join Raveena, Shilpa and Akanksha.
And here are the *real* Bollywood wives!
Nalini Datta Khaitan, Krishika Lulla, Sunita, Anissha Malhotra Jain, Reema Jain, Shaza Morani and Natasha Dalal, and seated, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Akanksh Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Jaanvi Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Antara Motiwala, Reema Karnani and Padmini Kolhapure.