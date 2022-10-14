News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Sunita Kapoor's Karva Chauth Party

At Sunita Kapoor's Karva Chauth Party

By Rediff Movies
October 14, 2022 14:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Like every year, Sunita and Anil Kapoor hosted a Karva Chauth get-together at their home in Mumbai.

Their lady friends, dressed gorgeously, were present for the soiree. The husbands joined in later in the evening.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in red.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa with Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa shares a moment with husband Raj Kundra from her Karva Chauth celebrations and says, 'MINE .. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth...When he fasts for you too. Gratitude.'

 

Watch: Anil Kapoor's house lights up for Karva Chauth

 

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Raveena Tandon ditches the traditional red and explains, '#kesariya is my rang for the season.'

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Friends that have a show together, stay together .Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandeyw ould agree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavna Pandey/Instagram

Chunky Pandey and Bhavana follow the Karva Chauth traditions.

Bhavana reveals: 'Karvachauth done right with my fabulous friends. Thank you Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for being the most amazingggggg hosts !!! It's been 25 years that we all have spent every karvachauth together at your house and it's always been full of love laughter happiness togetherness and the best food ever.'

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Maheep and Bhavana's Fabulous friend Neelam.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karuna Dhawan, David Dhawan's missus.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Her daughters-in-law... Jaanvi, elder son Rohit Dhawan's wife...

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

... and Natasha Dalal, younger son Varun Dhawan's wife.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Reema Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Padmini Kolhapure with daughter-in-law Shaza Morani.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nalini Datta, director Shashank Khaitan's missus.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Antara Motiwala, whose husband Mohit Marwah is Sunita and Anil's nephew.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Farah Khan mixes her blues with gold.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

David Dhawan arrives in the evening for the puja.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

As does Sanjay Kapoor...

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

... and Samir Soni...

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

... and Boney Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Sunita Kapoor with the Bollywood Wives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Raveena takes a selfie with Neelam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

The ladies flaunt their sindoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Say cheese! Bindiya Goswami Dutta and daughter Nidhi join Raveena, Shilpa and Akanksha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

And here are the *real* Bollywood wives!

Nalini Datta Khaitan, Krishika Lulla, Sunita, Anissha Malhotra Jain, Reema Jain, Shaza Morani and Natasha Dalal, and seated, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Akanksh Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Jaanvi Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Antara Motiwala, Reema Karnani and Padmini Kolhapure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bigg Boss16: 'If love happens, why not?'
Bigg Boss16: 'If love happens, why not?'
MORE! MORE! Amitabh Magic, Right Here
MORE! MORE! Amitabh Magic, Right Here
'How much more Indian can my film get?'
'How much more Indian can my film get?'
ED raids 25 locations in Delhi excise policy case
ED raids 25 locations in Delhi excise policy case
Doctor G Review
Doctor G Review
'Amazed I live in Mr Bachchan's times'
'Amazed I live in Mr Bachchan's times'
Diana goes from SIMPLE to SIZZLING in 2 seconds!
Diana goes from SIMPLE to SIZZLING in 2 seconds!

More like this

Mahie Gill Gets Ready For Karva Chauth

Mahie Gill Gets Ready For Karva Chauth

'How would Bachchan do it?'

'How would Bachchan do it?'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances