At Sunita Kapoor's Karva Chauth Party

Like every year, Sunita and Anil Kapoor hosted a Karva Chauth get-together at their home in Mumbai.

Their lady friends, dressed gorgeously, were present for the soiree. The husbands joined in later in the evening.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in red.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa with Akanksha Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa shares a moment with husband Raj Kundra from her Karva Chauth celebrations and says, 'MINE .. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth...When he fasts for you too. Gratitude.'

Watch: Anil Kapoor's house lights up for Karva Chauth

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Raveena Tandon ditches the traditional red and explains, '#kesariya is my rang for the season.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Friends that have a show together, stay together .Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandeyw ould agree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavna Pandey/Instagram

Chunky Pandey and Bhavana follow the Karva Chauth traditions.

Bhavana reveals: 'Karvachauth done right with my fabulous friends. Thank you Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for being the most amazingggggg hosts !!! It's been 25 years that we all have spent every karvachauth together at your house and it's always been full of love laughter happiness togetherness and the best food ever.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Maheep and Bhavana's Fabulous friend Neelam.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karuna Dhawan, David Dhawan's missus.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Her daughters-in-law... Jaanvi, elder son Rohit Dhawan's wife...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

... and Natasha Dalal, younger son Varun Dhawan's wife.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Reema Jain with daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Padmini Kolhapure with daughter-in-law Shaza Morani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nalini Datta, director Shashank Khaitan's missus.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Antara Motiwala, whose husband Mohit Marwah is Sunita and Anil's nephew.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Farah Khan mixes her blues with gold.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

David Dhawan arrives in the evening for the puja.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

As does Sanjay Kapoor...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

... and Samir Soni...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

... and Boney Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Sunita Kapoor with the Bollywood Wives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Raveena takes a selfie with Neelam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

The ladies flaunt their sindoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Say cheese! Bindiya Goswami Dutta and daughter Nidhi join Raveena, Shilpa and Akanksha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

And here are the *real* Bollywood wives!

Nalini Datta Khaitan, Krishika Lulla, Sunita, Anissha Malhotra Jain, Reema Jain, Shaza Morani and Natasha Dalal, and seated, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Akanksh Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Jaanvi Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Antara Motiwala, Reema Karnani and Padmini Kolhapure.