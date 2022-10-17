Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!

Her sense of style is Confident. Funky. Flirty.

No wonder Alaya F commanded attention in an embellished dress at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Clad in a magnificently embroidered dress, with cutouts that paid tribute to her stunning abs and a halter-neck styled bustier, Alaya served up an outstanding style moment.

IMAGE: She kept twirling delightfully to show off the printed jacket.

IMAGE: Alaya's only accessory was a single statement earring shaped like a cross.

IMAGE: Taking inspiration from the Amazon's dramatic foliage, Designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's collection had rustling raffia details and abstract python skin patterns.

IMAGE: While animal prints reigned supreme, the colour palette also featured fresh greens, signature browns and hints of black.

IMAGE: A high octane glamorous evening outfit for the jet-setting diva.