Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 17, 2022 11:35 IST
Her sense of style is Confident. Funky. Flirty. 

No wonder Alaya F commanded attention in an embellished dress at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. 

IMAGE: Clad in a magnificently embroidered dress, with cutouts that paid tribute to her stunning abs and a halter-neck styled bustier, Alaya served up an outstanding style moment.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She kept twirling delightfully to show off the printed jacket. 

 

IMAGE: Alaya's only accessory was a single statement earring shaped like a cross.  

 

IMAGE: Taking inspiration from the Amazon's dramatic foliage, Designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's collection had rustling raffia details and abstract python skin patterns. 

 

IMAGE: While animal prints reigned supreme, the colour palette also featured fresh greens, signature browns and hints of black. 

 

IMAGE: A high octane glamorous evening outfit for the jet-setting diva.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
