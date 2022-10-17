Kriti, Rakul celebrate with Ayushmannn-Tahira

Bollywood's famous Diwali celebrations have started.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, threw the first party of the festive season on October 16 and their friends made sure to attend.

Ayushmannn Khurrana, seen here with wife Tahira Kashyap, has more than one reason to celebrate. His new movie, Doctor G, is doing well at the box office.

This is the actor's second 2022 release after Anubhav Sinha's Anek.

He will be seen next in An Action Hero and Dream Girl 2.

His younger brother Aparshakti Khurana arrives with wife Akriti.

Doctor G's leading lady, Rakul Singh.

Ayushmann invites his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star, Kriti Sanon.

Bollywood's pretty leading ladies.

Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-star, Sanya Malhotra.

Nushrratt Bharuccha worked with Ayushmann in Dream Girl.

Ananya Pandey has been paired opposite Ayushmann in Dream Girl 2.

The actor and her BFFs, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Did you know that Ayushmann was reportedly supposed to make a cameo appearance in Taapsee Pannu's Thappad? Unfortunately, it did not work out.

Huma Qureshi is looking forward to the release of Double XL -- a film she has produced and acted in -- next month.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha make their first public appearance as a married couple.

Ritiesh Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia D'Souza.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi leave the kids home for the night.

Varun Dhawan arrives with wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun's Bhediya Director Amar Kaushik and Producer Dinesh Vijan join them.

Malavika Mohanan adds colour to her outfit.

Arpita Khan arrives sans husband Aayush Sharma.

Filmmaker and writer Shashank Khaitan with wife Nalini Dutta.

Ekta Kapoor had produced Ayushmann's Dream Girl.

Director Luv Ranjan.