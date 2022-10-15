Your OTT Menu: Dinosaurs Or Monsters? Cops Or Crooks?

Time travel, monsters, dinosaurs, Korean cops, what will you watch on OTT? Sukanya Verma offers her picks.

Dobaaraa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Taapsee Pannu headlines Anurag Kashyap's official remake of Spanish sci-fi mystery Mirage where she inexplicably finds herself in a 1990s timeline in the centre of an unresolved whodunit.

Jurassic World Dominion

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Dinosaurs thrive and hunt alongside humans until heroes of two diverse generations join hands to rescue and restore balance in nature.

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu, Tamil (with subtitles)

Aided by a scientist, a musician haunted by his mother's death and his two best friends travel back in time to tweak the past.

Alaska Daily

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Hilary Swanks slips into the role of an investigative journalist hoping to start life afresh in Anchorage, Alaska.

Werewolf by Night

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The Marvel comic book character inspires this intriguing black and white special starring Gael Garcia Bernal in the titular avatar wherein a meeting between monster hunters honouring their late leader ensues in a dark, deadly, game.

The Watcher

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The true story of a newly moved couple in New Jersey caught in a nightmare inspires the events of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's seven-part limited series.

Mismatched 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi, English

Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf navigate fond friendship and potential romance in more of the same of Mismatched season 2.

Shantaram

Where to watch? Apple TV

Language: English

Gregory David Roberts' bestseller about a fugitive's adventures in 1980s Bombay gets the OTT treatment high on Charlie Hunnam's charismatic performance.

Rookie Cops

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The spirit and passion of two students at the Korean National Police University forms the focus of this original K-drama.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Deceit and drama drive the actions of underworld kingpins and pawns in Gautam Vasudev Menon's gangster drama.