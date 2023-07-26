Alia-Ranbir's Movie Date Night

Karan Johar gave Bollywood a night to remember at the screening of his new film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which releases on July 28.

Alia Bhatt arrived with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, but we missed seeing Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor cheers wife Alia Bhatt, twinning with her on the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh adds a dash of colour on the red carpet.

Vicky Kaushal, who escorted wife Katrina Kaif, reviews the film: 'Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer. Take your loved ones...don't miss it! Karan Johar, you are a true master. Tremendous performances by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and what joy to see the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi on screen. Big shoutout to the entire ensemble and writers.'

Malaika Arora makes a hot boss lady.

Sara Ali Khan picks denims.

Ananya Panday.

Karisma Kapoor.

Jaya Bachchan appeared as stern at the premiere as she does in the Dhindora Baje Re song in the film!

When the paps started calling out to her to click pictures, she shouted at them, 'I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo.' Way to go, Jayaji!

Abhishek Bachchan follows his mum.

Shabana Azmi shares the screen with Jaya for the first time, and arrives with husband Javed Akhtar.

Alia's mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor and aunt-in-law Reema Jain.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar