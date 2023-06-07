Ever since the posters of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were released, there has been speculation about its similarities to the Alia Bhatt-Arjun Kapoor starrer 2 States.

While that saw Tamil and Punjabi families at war, in Rocky Aur Rani, it is Bengali (the Chatterjees) vs Punjabi (the Randhawas).

But a source close to the project bunks the speculation and tells Subhash K Jha, "People are saying this only because of the two families and two lovers from from different communities."

"Do you think Karan Johar is so stupid that he would cannibalise one of his own productions for a film he is directing after seven years?"

The source offers an interesting teaser preview into the film's plot.

"Halfway through Rocky Aur Rani, there is a twist in the plot that will jolt audiences."

Shabana Azmi, who plays a Chatterjee in the film, also rubbishes comparisons to 2 States: "Just because it is a love story with the two families at loggerheads? My dear, Shakespeare did it in Romeo and Juliet centuries ago. Every love story thereafter is a variation on that."