Rediff.com  » Movies » Mamata Reference Removed From Rocky Aur Rani?

Source: PTI
July 25, 2023 10:57 IST
Addressing reports of cuts proposed by the Censor Board in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt said the makers have made some 'minor' changes.

The Central Board of Film Certification had reportedly asked the producers to remove a few scenes containing abusive words and remove references to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including the dialogue 'Khela hobe' (Game on), which her Trinamool Congress party deployed during the 2021 assembly elections.

 

Asked for her take on the cuts suggested by the CBFC, Alia said while they have made the changes desired by the board, the final film flows 'seamlessly'.

"There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the Board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated. I think we should let everybody watch the film and not talk about what's been cut. The final cut is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts," she said.

Alia was in Kolkata to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with co-star Ranveer Singh.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani releases on Friday, July 28.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
