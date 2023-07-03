Alia-Ranveer's Love Story Unfolds

Everyone's curious about Karan Johar's latest love story Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the director is only too happy to release little dollops of surprises.

The trailer will be out on Tuesday, July 4, but before that, here are some pictures of the lead stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Ranveer and Alia don't mind dancing in the rain.

Despite her decade-long career, Tum Kya Mile is Alia's first love song shot in a chiffon sari in Kashmir.

Do you know that Alia shot this song only four months after delivering her daughter, Raha?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's directorial comeback after six years, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Karan also shared pictures Of Alia and Ranveer from their look test for the film.

'The Randhawas and Chatterjees are all set to show you the pyaar, the takraar and a great suggestion for a happy marriage,' announces Karan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases in theatres on July 28.