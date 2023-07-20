Is This The Latest Sari Trend?

Sashaying through snow-clad mountains in delicate chiffon saris, Alia Bhatt's dreamy wardrobe of seven yards in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a treat for sore eyes.

From kantha and batik to sequins and lace, the 30-year-old star has donned all kinds of saris in the film but the ombre design has our heart.

Ombre, which is French for 'a pattern in which colours or tones fade into one another' as per dictionary.com, enjoys a cherished place among Bollywood's beloved fashionistas.

Sukanya Verma picks some of its best known sari appearances.

Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Love Story

A gorgeously styled Alia looks straight out of a Yash Chopra song sequence in a sari colour scheme her designer Manish Malhotra likens to the Italian dessert, cassata.

Madhuri Dixit, Dil To Pagal Hai

Speaking of Yash Chopra -- ahead of his times, always, forever.

Sonam Kapoor, I Hate LUV Storys

Fashion forward Sonam Kapoor's been there, done that like only she can.

Sushmita Sen, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

As if Main Hoon Na didn't highlight Sushmita's prowess as a scorcher in sari strongly enough, her tangerine hued ombre sari in the Laga Re track drives the point home loud and clear.

Aishwarya Rai, Mohabbatein

Fellow beauty queen Ash's sari game is strong as ever, on screen, off it.

Rani Mukerji, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Karan Johar's love for ombre saris pops up on Rani and the picture perfect frames of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna's lovey-dovey ditty, Tumhi Dekho Na.

Kareena Kapoor, Talaash

The original style queen Bebo did her bit for the ombre trend eons before her contemporaries.

Kajol, Dil Kya Kare

From her trendsetting ombre hued dupattaS in Hameshaa and Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to muted two-tone saris in Dil Kya Kare, Kajol's understated style never misses a beat.

Karisma Kapoor, Coolie No 1

Trust Lolo to turn up all ombre and on-trend even in a typical Govinda comedy.

Priyanka Chopra, Barsaat

Priyanka shows how to sport ombre in a 'gharelu' avatar for a movie whose style fared better than its script.