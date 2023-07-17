'The Sholay outdoors were like picnics.'

'I got the same feeling while doing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In a few days, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the movie legend seems thrilled to work with young actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

"The new generation loves me. I feel blessed to have so much love all around me," Dharam Paaji tells Subhash K Jha.

Dharamji, you seem very happy with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

It was a wonderful experience.

I got to work with two of my most favourite co-stars Jaya (Bachchan) and Shabana (Azmi) and two of the brightest young stars, Alia and Ranveer.

Bahot pyare bachche hain dono. God bless them.

Ranveer hero-worships you.

The new generation loves me. Subhash, I feel blessed to have so much love all around me.

IMAGE: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

That is true. I don't know of a single individual in and outside the film industry who doesn't love you.

I have been in this business for more than 50 years.

At my age, I'm still doing such wonderful work, and getting so much love from new generations of actors and fans.

Yeh kudrat ka kamaal nahin toh aur kya hai?

Indeed, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, you have worked with Karan Johar for the first time.

I was destined to work with Karan now, not before this.

I must tell you, Karan is such a kind, affectionate, warm and thoughtful boy.

He looked after me like his own father.

I felt very comfortable working with Karan.

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

I believe Shabana and you were supposed to do Sai Paranjpye's Bichhoo more than 40 years ago.

That's right. It was a very interesting story.

Everything was decided, then something went wrong.

The film was shelved.

But people wrongly believe that Shabana and I have never worked together before Bichhoo.

We did a film together in the 1980s directed by Brij Sadanah.

Mardon Wali Baat?

That's right.

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Jaya Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra

Jaya Bachchan told me she had a huge crush on you when she did Guddi with you. When you came on the set, she hid behind the sofa.

(Laughs) This is her love and respect speaking.

I have known Jaya and Amitabh for very long now.

I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay.

Do you miss those days?

Bahot mazaa aata tha.

The outdoors were like picnics.

The entire unit was like one big family.

I got the same feeling while doing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.