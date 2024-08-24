News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir, SRK's Last Salute To Mr Bandekar

Aamir, SRK's Last Salute To Mr Bandekar

By SATISH BODAS
August 24, 2024 13:15 IST
Quite a few film folk attended the prayer service of veteran photographer Pradeep Bandekar, who passed into the ages on August 11.

Mr Bandekar has been contributing photographs to Rediff.com since it was founded in 1996, and given us many memories.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com captures some touching moments from the prayer service.

Aamir Khan offers his last respects to the man who has captured him on camera from his early years as an actor.

 

Shah Rukh Khan spoke a few words at the prayer service. Interestingly, Mr Bandekar's DP was a picture of himself getting a warm hug from SRK.

 

Sonali Kulkarni.

 

Vidya Balan.

 

Mr Bandekar's son Prathamesh, daughter Payal Dandige, wife Panna Bandekar and Prathamesh's wife Samhita and daughter Amyra greet Aamir, Gulshan Grover and Poonam Dhillon.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Vicky Kaushal.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Veteran journalist Bhawana Somaaya.

 

The family with their guests at the prayer service.

 

Dalip Tahil with veteran photographer Pradeep Chandra.

 

Aamir and Shah Rukh along with SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani.

SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
