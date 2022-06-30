Why Did Sanya Go PINK?

A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Wednesday.

Sanya Malhotra goes solo -- co-star Rajkummar Rao was not present -- as she promotes her upcoming action thriller, HIT: The First Case.

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who had directed the Telugu original, makes his Bollywood debut with the film, which releases on July 15.

Saiyami Kher, who turned 30 on June 29, travels on her birthday.

After her meeting with Sujoy Ghosh, Tamannaah Bhatia leaves Mumbai.

R Madhavan reaches Mumbai and...

...Heads straight to the screening of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

He is seen here with the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on whose life the movie is based.

The film will release on July 1.

Payal Rohtagi is travelling with her mum, Veena Rohtagi.