Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir Braves Mumbai's Rain

Aamir Braves Mumbai's Rain

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: July 08, 2022 13:59 IST
A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Thursday.

Aamir Khan gets clicked at a dubbing studio in Bandra, north west Mumbai. Is he still fine-tuning Laal Singh Chaddha?

 

Has mum Jeanette D'Souza packed tiffin for Genelia?

 

Rajkummar Rao and Shekhar Suman shoot for India’s Laughter Challenge. Raj was there to promote his film, HIT: The First Case.

 

Nothing deters Kangana Ranaut, not even the Mumbai rains. Here she is, in white, as she leaves for the airport.

 

Gabriella Demetriades lets her trench coat protect her from the wet weather.

Rediff Movies
