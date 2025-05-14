Why Is Kayadu Lohar Glowing?

Kayadu Lohar is glowing and the reason is not just her impeccable fashion sense.

After playing Pallavi Parasuram in Dragon, one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2025, she’s ready for more.

She will be seen next in the Telugu drama, Funky, opposite Vishwak Sen.

IMAGE: In her delightful pink floral printed dress, Kayadu Lohar is set to charm Venice. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kayadu Lohar/Instagram

IMAGE: Kayadu shines in a bejewelled kurti, complete with a micro bindi and gold earrings, embracing the Baroque style in a desi way.

IMAGE: She transforms a simple blue belted dress with statement earrings and nude heels.

IMAGE: She adds just the right amount of glam with trendy ear cuffs.

IMAGE: She opts for a timeless look in this soft white ensemble paired with matching jewellery.

IMAGE: She's mesmerising in pink corset net sari.

IMAGE: Her serene Kasavu sari paired with green bangles is simply swoonworthy.

