Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: April 28, 2025 10:28 IST

The bikini season is in but don't forget your fabulous cover-ups.

Whether you're lounging by a pool or strolling along a sun-drenched beach, the right cover-up can elevate your swim look from simple to boho glam, especially if you are little on the shy side.

Think sheer fabrics, bold prints, breezy kaftans and stylish sarongs; this summer, it’s all about cover-ups that slay as hard as your bikini does.

Scroll on for some breezy inspo that'll have you booking your next beach vacay ASAP.

Aditi Budhathoki

IMAGE: Aditi Budhathoki's electric blue netted wrap lets the sunlight in even as her style shines through. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram

 

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Keep it cool and light with a comfy white shirt and a crochet sunhat like Pashmina Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

Bikini Cover-Up Look 3

IMAGE: Desi babe meets beach beauty with a tie-up skirt; this look by Malavika Mohanan is all roar and no bore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Krystle Dsouza

IMAGE: Krystle Dsouza's printed sarong is the kind of outfit one greets the bright, breezy sky with. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

 

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Ruched skirt alert! This Insta-worthy moment from Aditi Bhatia is all about the 'Cali girl' aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Shalini Pandey

IMAGE: These psychedelic lowers match Shalini Pandey's hippie mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

 

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra's flowy kitschy jacket is perfect for a poolside brunch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's birthday look is just the right mix of flirty and fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

