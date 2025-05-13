HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
That's Why Everyone's Talking About This Shriya

By REDIFF STYLE
May 13, 2025
May 13, 2025 08:45 IST

x

Shriya Kontham returned to India in 2023 after completing her education at Boston University, ready to find her place under the cinematic sun.

While she gears up for her upcoming role in the much-anticipated movie, Subham, produced by the Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she's also creating an identity for herself online with her striking sense of style.

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: Shriya Kontham sizzles in a bright yellow top and chic denim skirt as she enjoys Boston's vibrant sunset. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Kontham/Instagram

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: Her fashion sense blends youthfulness and elegance in this little black dress and pearl hoop earrings.

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: She is the quintessential south Indian beauty in a silk sari worn with temple jewellery.

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: Her striking red bindi, winged eyeliner and soft matte lips harmonise beautifully with her desi attire.

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: Shriya looks demure in her powder pink lehenga, embroidered with silver zardozi.

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: She takes a break in a cosy mustard yellow knitted dress.

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: This bold black latex bikini top, worn with a sheer shirt and pale blue jeans, reveal her daring side.

 

Shriya Kontham

IMAGE: She can make a cute white ganji look cool.

Shriya Kontham

REDIFF STYLE
