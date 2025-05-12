Enchanting Aishwarya!

Aishwarya Lekshmi is known for her ability to light up any frame with her beauty and style.

Let's decode how she gets her each look right even as she readies for the release of Maaman, where she stars alongside Soori. The film hits the theatres on May 16.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Lekshmi radiates joy in a chic Burberry stole and a cozy black sweater. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Lekshmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya opts for a monochrome tube dress, enhanced by understated makeup and nude nails.

IMAGE: She loves vibrant colours and often chooses bold lemon hues, like this delightful chiffon sari that she wears with oversized earrings and a playful green watch.

IMAGE: This stunner unleashes her glam side in gorgeous royal purple bejewelled coord set and an eye-catching cape.

IMAGE: She is dancing with the wind, moving gracefully in a dreamy lehenga and chandelier earrings.

IMAGE: She takes the casual chic route in cool blue trousers, a woven crop top and a neat ponytail.

IMAGE: Her cinched waist black dress exudes 'black cat energy'.

IMAGE: Soft matte lips, winged eyeliner and strong brows go perfectly with her summer look.

