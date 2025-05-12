HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Enchanting Aishwarya!

Enchanting Aishwarya!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 11:00 IST

x

Aishwarya Lekshmi is known for her ability to light up any frame with her beauty and style.

Let's decode how she gets her each look right even as she readies for the release of Maaman, where she stars alongside Soori. The film hits the theatres on May 16. 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: Aishwarya Lekshmi radiates joy in a chic Burberry stole and a cozy black sweater. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Lekshmi/Instagram

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: Aishwarya opts for a monochrome tube dress, enhanced by understated makeup and nude nails.

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: She loves vibrant colours and often chooses bold lemon hues, like this delightful chiffon sari that she wears with oversized earrings and a playful green watch.

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: This stunner unleashes her glam side in gorgeous royal purple bejewelled coord set and an eye-catching cape.

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: She is dancing with the wind, moving gracefully in a dreamy lehenga and chandelier earrings.

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: She takes the casual chic route in cool blue trousers, a woven crop top and a neat ponytail.

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: Her cinched waist black dress exudes 'black cat energy'.

 

Aishwarya Lekshmi

IMAGE: Soft matte lips, winged eyeliner and strong brows go perfectly with her summer look.

Aishwarya Lekshmi

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Anushka, Manushi, Raai Laxmi Are As Hot As Summer
Anushka, Manushi, Raai Laxmi Are As Hot As Summer
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
Shalini, Aditi, Pooja Are Not Just Wearing Bikinis....
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
Uff, Uff Mirchi! Zaara, Sanya, Manushi Get Spicy
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!
Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?
Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

A Night Walk On Mumbai's New Nature Trail

VIDEOS

'Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags'4:36

'Our job is to hit targets, not count body bags'

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai1:15

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai

Joint Press Briefing by DGMOs of tri services on Op Sindoor38:05

Joint Press Briefing by DGMOs of tri services on Op Sindoor

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD