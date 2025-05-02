Anushka, Manushi, Raai Laxmi Are As Hot As Summer

Travel buffs, assemble! Summer's here and it’s officially the IT season to take a break.

So why not bring your A-game when striking those fire Insta poses and let your outfit do the flexin’?

Need inspo? These celebs are serving looks hotter than the soaring temperatures:

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar is straight out of a postcard; twirling in Tuscany in her flirty floral dress. Bellissima! Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra glams up in Dubai with a crisp white shirt (peep, those playful deets!) and a breezy skirt that sways with the sea breeze. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar makes her safari look chic. Her khaki-cool outfit plus kangaroo cuddles are wild in the best way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Anushka Sen matches the blue of the water as she makes friends with turtles in Tanzania. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur strolls through a lavender field in Scotland, rocking a denim corset dress, cozy knit coat and badass pair of Dr Martens. That's what happens when cottagecore meets edge! Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur enjoys the sunshine in the Maldives in this canary-yellow stunner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Snatched silhouette, bold vibes and a passport full of style -- that's Raai Laxmi in her denim avatar in France. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

