How Outrageous Did Met Gala Get This Year? Take A Look

The Met Gala 2025 was a full-blown fashion fairytale.

This year's theme -- Superfine: Tailoring Black Style -- was an ode to the late Andre Leon Talley, Vogue's first African American male editor-at-large and his rebellious personal style.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Black Dandy movement, the Met Gala was a vibrant evening of art, individuality and activism.

In a bold twist, organisers swapped the traditional red carpet for a breathtaking 63,000-square-foot midnight blue one, dappled with daffodils. Designed by artist Cy Gavin and handcrafted by the eco-friendly Indian-origin label, Neytt, the flowers symbolised new beginnings while the hue embraced the non-conformist attitude in pop culture, perfectly aligning with the spirit of the gala.

In keeping with the mood of the evening, there were several outfits that definitely took fashion risks. Did it pay off? You tell us.

IMAGE: Singer, songwriter and actor Teyana Taylor strolled in wearing an eye-popping red ensemble by Oscar-winning costume Designer Ruth E Carter.

Sporting a plumed hat and a dramatic sweeping jacket, her suit had layered textures, with lyrics from her hit, Rose In Harlem, embroidered on a flowing padded cape.

She completed the look with red leather gloves, super-high heels, a matching cane and sparkling David Yurman ornaments.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: British Designer Jessica Kayll brought a sense of humour to the evening with a floral explosion that would make any botanical garden blush.

Her OTT outfit was bursting with blooms as she went asymmetrical with a vengeance. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Sabrina Carpenter arrived with a jolt of her famous Espresso energy, in a mocha-hued Louis Vuitton leotard paired with sky-high platforms.

What began as a formal tuxedo ended in a moody cape.

As for trousers? She decided to leave them behind.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Charli XCX channelled her hit album, Brat, with a dramatic goth look from custom Designer Ann Demeulemeester.

The ensemble featured a formal jacket, micro shorts, a sheer chiffon train, thigh-high leather boots and sparkling jewels from Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

And, of course, there were feathers everywhere.

Did she carry it off?

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Savannah James, the wife of Met Gala's honorary co-chair LeBron James, wore what started as a pin-striped Hanifa suit but ended as a gown.

Nude fabric highlighted the waist that flared out peplum-style as if reaching out for the oversized French cuffs.

Her short necktie stayed burgundy while her silver leaf brooch rested gently on her lapel.

Too much or just right?

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: How can there not be drama at the Gala?

Damson Idris arrived like a true racing champion, donning an APXGP racing outfit and a helmet embellished with 20,000 Swarovski crystals that doffed a hat to his upcoming film, F1.

When the racing outfit was pulled apart, it revealed a sleek, custom Tommy Hilfiger tuxedo that was part pastel, part monochrome.

And then, there was the jewellery...

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Rihanna turned up at the Met Gala with a big reveal, her third pregnancy.

She wore in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble with a black-cropped wool jacket, a grey corset over a white shirt, and a pinstriped skirt that resembled a tailored blazer.

She definitely adhered to the 'Tailored for you' dress code is all we'll say.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Janelle Monae wore a box-shaped outfit designed by Thom Browne and costume Designer Paul Tazewell; complete with a striking clock monocle that demanded attention.

When she was 'unboxed', she sizzled in a sharply cut suit.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Andre 3000 looked like he was literally toting a piano on his back.

Styled by Law Roach in a sleek, zip-up navy jumpsuit with a red hat, his look coincided with the release of his new project, 7 Piano Sketches.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Diana Ross made a comeback on the Met red carpet, draped in an 18-foot feathered shawl decorated with the names of her children and grandchildren.

This dramatic creation was a collaborative effort between Ross, her son Evan and Designer Ugo Mozie.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz stepped out as a fashion power couple, matching in bright red and burgundy -- which seemed to be the colour of the evening -- pinstripe suits. She wore sparkling beaded headpiece and a dramatic floor-length puffer shawl that would have challenged anyone walking behind her.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

