Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?

Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: July 16, 2024 13:35 IST
With their larger-than-life wedding and fair share of pre-wedding festivities, the world could not help but swoon when Radhika Merchant tied the knot to Anant Ambani, making them the much talked about couple in town.

However, the rest of the Ambani clan was not far behind at the star-studded affair. 

Each of the ladies, especially Nita Ambani, stepped up, one outfit at a time. 

Decked out to the nines, they paraded in their designer creations, setting new fashion goals and leaving no stone unturned to make sure they were cynosure of all eyes.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani shone bright at the reception in a lovely sari and sparkling diamonds that cemented her spot as the mother of the groom. 
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: At the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Nita's Zardozi ghagra by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla was inspired by the architecture and temples of Kashi. 
Her blouse, which was studded with hand-embroidered jhumkas and elephant motifs, had 'her children and grandchildren's names adorned over its net base', say the designers. 
She teamed it with chunky emeralds. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Julia Chafe/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You won't be wrong if you said that this Manish Malhotra sari reminded you of Varanasi. 
It's got real zari on the borders and took six months to weave as, right now, there are only a 'select few Banarasi weavers possessing the expertise to craft an authentic Rangkat saree'. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nita was a vision in pink at the mameru celebration in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation. Clearly, she was in no mood to repeat her jewellery. 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Isha Piramal Ambani twinned with her son Krishna in an orange desi silhouette while her husband, Anand Piramal, and baby Aadiya wore a lighter, more subdued hue at the mameru celebration.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shloka colour-coordinated with daughter Veda in shades of pink.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: 'Resplendent in red', Nita's Mata ki Chowki gharchola, which was an ode to her Gujarati roots, was created by Designer Anuradha Vakil. 
A choker with semi-precious stones in different colours graced her neck.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi Chemburkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shloka nailed the brief for the mehendi in her Masaba tissue sari, a lime green dupatta and her nani's jewels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Masaba/Instagram

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

IMAGE: Antique gold was Nita's choice for the mehendi. The Hyderabadi kurta designed by Manish Malhotra was a far cry from her ghagras and saris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For the grand wedding, Nita chose a peach silk ghagra by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that matched Anant's rust orange sherwani
She painted a pretty picture in hues of 'vintage bronze, blush pink and pistachio green'.
Her dupatta was crafted by Vijay Kumar and Monika Maurya of Swadesh.
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Anand Piramal were decked in pastel shades that complimented Isha's stunning lehenga
Shloka chose royal pink. 
Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: At the sangeet night, Nita was as bright as a diamond in fuchsia. 
Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: Shloka showed off her chirpy side in baby pink. 
Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: Dhinchak is not Isha's style, but she pulled all stops in a Falguni Shane Peacock tulle lehenga adorned with Swarovski stones, silver crystals and gemstones. 
Photograph: ANI

Take the poll given below and vote for your favourite. 

REDIFF STYLE
