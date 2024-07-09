Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

Glimpses from the grand haldi ceremony...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

It was her son’s haldi ceremony and Nita Ambani wanted something different.

She moved away from her beautiful saris and ghagras and wore an antique gold-coloured Hyderabadi kurta designed by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mukesh Ambani wore cream; his only accessory was a Ganpati brooch.

Akash Ambani chose a vibrant red with lovely gold embroidery.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law -- Krisha Shah Ambani and Jai Anmol Ambani, Tina and Anil Ambani’s elder son, wed in 2022 -- opted for the traditional yellow that they accessorised with emeralds and diamonds.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Like many of the guests, Tina and her husband, Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani, changed to more comfortable attire for the haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Multani/Instagram

Radhika’s sister, Anjali Merchant, in vibrant blue, pink and yellow was clearly enjoying the evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Multani/Instagram

Anjali and her mother, Shaila.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mukesh and Anil’s sister, Deepti Salgoacar matched her nephew, Akash, in a red Paithani sari.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shloka Ambani’s mother, Mona Mehta, arrives with her granddaughters.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Isha Piramal Ambani’s mother-in-law, Swati Piramal’s sari, is a tribute to the skill of Indian craftsmanship.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Her husband, Ajay Piramal, wore the colour of haldi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com