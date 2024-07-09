Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

Glimpses from the grand haldi ceremony...
It was her son’s haldi ceremony and Nita Ambani wanted something different.
She moved away from her beautiful saris and ghagras and wore an antique gold-coloured Hyderabadi kurta designed by Manish Malhotra.
Mukesh Ambani wore cream; his only accessory was a Ganpati brooch.
Akash Ambani chose a vibrant red with lovely gold embroidery.
Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law -- Krisha Shah Ambani and Jai Anmol Ambani, Tina and Anil Ambani’s elder son, wed in 2022 -- opted for the traditional yellow that they accessorised with emeralds and diamonds.
Like many of the guests, Tina and her husband, Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani, changed to more comfortable attire for the haldi ceremony.
Radhika’s sister, Anjali Merchant, in vibrant blue, pink and yellow was clearly enjoying the evening.
Anjali and her mother, Shaila.
Mukesh and Anil’s sister, Deepti Salgoacar matched her nephew, Akash, in a red Paithani sari.
Shloka Ambani’s mother, Mona Mehta, arrives with her granddaughters.
Isha Piramal Ambani’s mother-in-law, Swati Piramal’s sari, is a tribute to the skill of Indian craftsmanship.
Her husband, Ajay Piramal, wore the colour of haldi.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com