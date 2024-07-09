News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
July 09, 2024 15:27 IST
Glimpses from the grand haldi ceremony...

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

It was her son’s haldi ceremony and Nita Ambani wanted something different.

She moved away from her beautiful saris and ghagras and wore an antique gold-coloured Hyderabadi kurta designed by Manish Malhotra.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mukesh Ambani wore cream; his only accessory was a Ganpati brooch.

Akash Ambani chose a vibrant red with lovely gold embroidery.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law -- Krisha Shah Ambani and Jai Anmol Ambani, Tina and Anil Ambani’s elder son, wed in 2022 -- opted for the traditional yellow that they accessorised with emeralds and diamonds.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Like many of the guests, Tina and her husband, Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani, changed to more comfortable attire for the haldi ceremony.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Multani/Instagram

Radhika’s sister, Anjali Merchant, in vibrant blue, pink and yellow was clearly enjoying the evening.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Multani/Instagram

Anjali and her mother, Shaila.

 

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mukesh and Anil’s sister, Deepti Salgoacar matched her nephew, Akash, in a red Paithani sari.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shloka Ambani’s mother, Mona Mehta, arrives with her granddaughters.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Isha Piramal Ambani’s mother-in-law, Swati Piramal’s sari, is a tribute to the skill of Indian craftsmanship.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Her husband, Ajay Piramal, wore the colour of haldi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
