Anant-Radhika Shaadi: When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

After months of celebration, as Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot at the Jio World Convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, the Ambani family could not hold back it’s joy.
Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Piramal Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, welcome everyone to the grand wedding.
Isha’s magnificent necklace, that required the skills of over 4,000 artisans, was the cynosure of all eyes.
Called the ‘Garden Of Love’, this necklace – which features pink diamond flowers surrounding a heart shaped-blue diamond – has been designed by jeweller Kantilal Chhotalal.
Mukesh Ambani escorts his wife, Nita.
Diamonds, clearly, are a favourite with the Ambani ladies.
He guides his son, Anant, as well.
Both father and son wore decorative elephant-shaped brooches.
Anant takes his late grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani’s blessing.
Nita’s sister, Mamta Dalal, and their mother, Purnima Dalal, were in sync with the evening’s pastel theme.
Doesn’t Prithvi Akash Ambani remind you of a certain Jeh Kapoor Khan?
Veda, meanwhile, is happy to remain perched on her mother’s hip.
Finally, the perfect family pic.
Nita Ambani makes sure Lord Ganesha's blessings are with the family by carrying a Raman Divo lamp.