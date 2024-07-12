News
Anant-Radhika Shaadi: When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

Anant-Radhika Shaadi: When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: July 12, 2024 22:01 IST
After months of celebration, as Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot at the Jio World Convention centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, the Ambani family could not hold back it’s joy.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Piramal Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, welcome everyone to the grand wedding.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Isha’s magnificent necklace, that required the skills of over 4,000 artisans, was the cynosure of all eyes.

Called the ‘Garden Of Love’, this necklace – which features pink diamond flowers surrounding a heart shaped-blue diamond – has been designed by jeweller Kantilal Chhotalal.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mukesh Ambani escorts his wife, Nita.

Diamonds, clearly, are a favourite with the Ambani ladies.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

He guides his son, Anant, as well.

Both father and son wore decorative elephant-shaped brooches.

 

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Anant takes his late grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani’s blessing.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Nita’s sister, Mamta Dalal, and their mother, Purnima Dalal, were in sync with the evening’s pastel theme.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Doesn’t Prithvi Akash Ambani remind you of a certain Jeh Kapoor Khan?

Veda, meanwhile, is happy to remain perched on her mother’s hip.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Finally, the perfect family pic.

Nita Ambani makes sure Lord Ganesha's blessings are with the family by carrying a Raman Divo lamp.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
