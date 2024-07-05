Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony

And the celebrations continue...

Isha Piramal Ambani encourages her son Krishna to join the celebration.

All little Veda wants to do, meanwhile, is scramble onto her mother Shloka Ambani's lap.

Her big brother Prithvi, on the other hand, stands quietly next to fui Isha.

Could Nita Ambani be any happier?

Video: Matriarch Kokilaben Ambani looks very happy too....

Anant Ambani's kaka Anil Ambani flanked by his wife Tina Ambani, right, and younger sister Nina Kothari, left.

Aadiya Piramal twins with her maternal grandfather Mukesh Ambani.

Like all mothers with young children, Isha remains watchful.

Her mother-in-law Dr Swati Piramal and twin brother Akash Ambani join in while the shutterbugs click away.

Don't miss the banners introducing the relations.

The bachchas, Krishna, Aadiya and Veda steal the limelight.

Also in the picture are Isha, her husband Anand Piramal, her in-laws Dr Swati Piramal and Ajay Piramal and dad Mukesh Ambani.

Akash hangs on to his son Prithvi.

Who manages his grand escape :)

Does Mukesh want a private word with Akash?

Shloka makes sure her mother Mona Mehta is taken care of.

Akash gives his sister-in-law Diya Mehta Jatia a hug.

