Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?

Like the rest of the Ambanis, Radhika Merchant chose to wear an exquisite Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation for her marriage with Anant Ambani.

Sticking to tradition, she wore her family jewels -- the same ones her nani, mother and sister had worn to their weddings.

Radhika’s gorgeous bridal outfit, explains stylist Rhea Kapoor, is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of Panetar, the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.

She adds, ‘The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a five-metre head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

‘The ghagra glitters with three borders of red.

‘Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi, symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red resham.

‘The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches.

‘The fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta,’ she says completes the outfit.