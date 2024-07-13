Ambani Shaadi: Shankaracharyas Bless Radhika-Anant

After the star-studded wedding on July 12, the Ambani family has organised a grand Shubh Ashirwad for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, northwest Mumbai.

The event is being attended by the who's who of Bollywood, Hollywood, several eminent politicians, sports personalities and spiritual leaders.

Photographs, Video: ANI

Anant Ambani's parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, welcomed the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Sadananda Saraswati, and the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, to the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

The Dharmagurus who attended the ceremony included Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Dwarka; Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati, Shankaracharya Joshimath; Gaurang Das Prabhu, divisional director, ISKCON; Gaur Gopal Das, monk, ISKCON; Radhanath Swami, member, governing body, ISCKON; Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza; Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj, Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha; Shri Balak Yogeshwardasji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham; Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram; Shri Namramuni Maharaj, Jain muni and founder, Prasadham; Dhirendra shastri; and Bageshwar Dham.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also arrived to bless the couple. As did Swami Rambhadracharya, Swami Kailashanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara; Avdeshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara; Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust; Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, Vatsalya Gram; and Shri Vishal Rakesh Goswami, head priest, Shrinathji Temple.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The celebrations will continue with the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

See: Nita and Mukesh Ambani welcome the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Sadananda Saraswati

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com