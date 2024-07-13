News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ambani Shaadi: Shankaracharyas Bless Radhika-Anant

Ambani Shaadi: Shankaracharyas Bless Radhika-Anant

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
July 13, 2024 23:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After the star-studded wedding on July 12, the Ambani family has organised a grand Shubh Ashirwad for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, northwest Mumbai.

The event is being attended by the who's who of Bollywood, Hollywood, several eminent politicians, sports personalities and spiritual leaders.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

Photographs, Video: ANI

Anant Ambani's parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, welcomed the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Sadananda Saraswati, and the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, to the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

The Dharmagurus who attended the ceremony included Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Dwarka; Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati, Shankaracharya Joshimath; Gaurang Das Prabhu, divisional director, ISKCON; Gaur Gopal Das, monk, ISKCON; Radhanath Swami, member, governing body, ISCKON; Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza; Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj, Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha; Shri Balak Yogeshwardasji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham; Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram; Shri Namramuni Maharaj, Jain muni and founder, Prasadham; Dhirendra shastri; and Bageshwar Dham.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also arrived to bless the couple. As did Swami Rambhadracharya, Swami Kailashanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara; Avdeshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara; Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust; Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, Vatsalya Gram; and Shri Vishal Rakesh Goswami, head priest, Shrinathji Temple.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding

 

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The celebrations will continue with the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

See: Nita and Mukesh Ambani welcome the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Sadananda Saraswati 

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?
Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?
Aishwarya, Salman At Shubh Ashirwad
Aishwarya, Salman At Shubh Ashirwad
Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika
Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika
Cricket Queens Reunion At Ambani Wedding
Cricket Queens Reunion At Ambani Wedding
Jaiswal on following Kohli, Rohit's legacy...
Jaiswal on following Kohli, Rohit's legacy...
Aishwarya, Salman At Shubh Ashirwad
Aishwarya, Salman At Shubh Ashirwad
Cruise, Maria, Zendaya At Centre Court
Cruise, Maria, Zendaya At Centre Court

More like this

Radhika's First Evening As Mrs Ambani

Radhika's First Evening As Mrs Ambani

When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances