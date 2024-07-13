Radhika's First Evening As Mrs Ambani

The new bride's exquisite outfit was the result of a collaboration between Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and artist Jayasri Burman.

For her first evening as Mrs Radhika Ambani -- the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai -- the new Ambani bride turned to Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for an inspirational outfit.

The designers, in turn, collaborated with artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman and stylist Rhea Kapoor to make her something unique.

'To bring Jayasri's painting to life, the lehenga's 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas,' say the designers.

'Featuring Jayasri's quintessential mythical aesthetic, the garment celebrates Anant's union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery.

'The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity.

'The fauna depicts Anant's fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful.

'The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi.

'A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri's art.

'The ghagra is paired with a blouse hand embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen.

Describing the collaboration, Jayasri says, 'Abu Sandeep are artists. The only difference is that their medium is couture while mine is canvas.

'Both Rhea and Abu Sandeep gave me total creative freedom and understood my essence as an artist. I found my brush dancing all over the canvas.

'My only hope now is that it inspires a smile on Radhika's face and maybe someday, we'll even see it hanging on her wall!'

Radhika's outfit, a tribute to her husband Anant Ambani's love for Nature, included flora and fauna in the form of flowers, birds and elephants.

Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika's father, Viren Mehta, too have been wearing elephants as brooches on their outfits.

Emeralds, diamonds and pearls were combined to create her necklace, earrings, kadas and maang teeka.

Lotus buds adorned her hair.