Which Birthday Outfit Matches Your Vibe?

Birthday dressing is really about matching the vibe to the plan. Whether you’re stepping out for a full-blown celebration or keeping it sweet and simple, the right outfit sets the tone.

Think of it as picking your birthday mood and then dressing to match it.

Beach Birthday

Avneet Kaur shows how it’s done in a colourful, flowy backless dress. Styled with a straw bag, vintage sunnies and a sleek bun, it’s pure beach birthday energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram IMAGE:shows how it’s done in a colourful, flowy backless dress. Styled with a straw bag, vintage sunnies and a sleek bun, it’s pure beach birthday energy.

Club Night

Jannat Zubair turns up the heat in a grey shiny strapless top worn with a ruched skirt. Perfect for a night of dancing and spotlight moments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram IMAGE:turns up the heat in a grey shiny strapless top worn with a ruched skirt. Perfect for a night of dancing and spotlight moments.

Dinner Date

Anushka Sen keeps it soft and romantic in a wine floral dress with a bow detail and bell sleeves. Ideal for a cosy, picture-perfect celebration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram IMAGE:keeps it soft and romantic in a wine floral dress with a bow detail and bell sleeves. Ideal for a cosy, picture-perfect celebration.

House Party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor mixes it up with a velvet black halter bodysuit with peephole detailing paired with denims . Effortless, edgy and party-ready.

Brunch Birthday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram IMAGE: Ananya Panday proves polka dots can be cute in a dress that feels fresh, playful and perfect for a laid-back daytime celebration.

Intimate Family Dinner

IMAGE: Aneet Padda stuns in a satin lavender dress with drooping puff sleeves. Soft, polished and just right for a close-knit birthday plan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Vacay Birthday