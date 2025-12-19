Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover

Polka dots are officially out of their retro era and back in the spotlight. They are louder, cooler and way more fashion-forward than before.

Once seen as cute, kitschy or strictly vintage, the playful print has been reworked by fashionistas into looks that feel bold, flirty and very now. From dramatic silhouettes to unexpected pairings, polka dots have gone from old-school to Instagram-approved.

This classic print never really left… it just got a glow-up.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan gives polka dots a flirty twist in a strapless mini dress with frilly hems and a bold cherry-red lip. Dots aren’t just cute anymore, they’re party-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Who said baddies don’t wear polka dots? Sreeleela’s cropped tee and pants coord, layered with a button-up jacket and a printed neck scarf, shows how the print can also be badass. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri wears a strapless monochrome polka gown that comes with a peplum detail and a floor-grazing skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor turns polka dots into a whole moment in a chiffon on-shoulder gown, draped like a sari and cinched with a brooch at the waist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia makes polka dots feel cute in a backless bodycon gown that’s all about confidence, curves and clean styling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra chose the print for her Met Gala look as she arrived in a belted polka dot dress, topped with a dramatic black hat, gloves and a massive emerald pendant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram