Kriti, Sanya, Shweta Make Denim Dazzle

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 19, 2025 14:38 IST

Denim jackets are getting a fun makeover.

From intricate embroidery to unique cuts and embellishments, the new improved versions allow you to showcase your personal style while enjoying the comfort of this beloved wardrobe staple.

Shweta Tripathi

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi's cool jacket is not your average denim number; it features contrasting stitch lines and edgy styling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

 

Rasika Dugal

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shows how ordinary can become unusual in this cropped denim jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty makes a chic statement with her colour blocked jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's longish denim jacket is runway ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra adds a touch of glam to the favourite classic with some beadwork details. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Rhea Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor's mirrorwork embroidered jacket is how you give denim a desi twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: Buckle it up like this distressed denim jacket worn by Shreya Chaudhry. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

SHRISTI SAHOO
