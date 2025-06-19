Kriti, Sanya, Shweta Make Denim Dazzle

Denim jackets are getting a fun makeover.

From intricate embroidery to unique cuts and embellishments, the new improved versions allow you to showcase your personal style while enjoying the comfort of this beloved wardrobe staple.

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi's cool jacket is not your average denim number; it features contrasting stitch lines and edgy styling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shows how ordinary can become unusual in this cropped denim jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty makes a chic statement with her colour blocked jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's longish denim jacket is runway ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra adds a touch of glam to the favourite classic with some beadwork details. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor's mirrorwork embroidered jacket is how you give denim a desi twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Buckle it up like this distressed denim jacket worn by Shreya Chaudhry. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES