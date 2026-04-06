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When Alaya, Disha, Saina Ruled...

By REDIFF STYLE
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April 06, 2026 16:57 IST

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The Bombay Times Fashion Week is usually all about high glamour and star-studded moments.

Held at Grand Hyatt Mumbai, the three-day event this year had its share of hits and misses.

Here's a quick roundup of the showstoppers.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week
Videos: Viral Bhayani

Disha Patani at Times Fashion Week 2026

Disha Patani took us back to the Y2K era as the showstopper for Juicy Couture's playful new collection.

Yay or Nay? Tell us what you think after watching the video below:

 

Chitrangada at Times Fashion Week 2026

Chitrangda turned heads in a statement top with 3D floral embroidery worn over a voluminous lehenga; she walked for NIF Global.

Watch the actress steal the spotlight in the video below:

 

Bipasha Basu at Times Fashion Week

Bipasha Basu was a beautiful bride in a heavily embellished lehenga choli. She walked for DOL x Rohit Verma Couture, presented by the House Of Marigold.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh at Times Fashion Week 2026

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrated outfits that are simple and versatile as she presented this collectible from Shoppers Stop.

 

Tejassvi Prakash at Times Fashion Week 2026

The audience saw a smart play of craft and colour when Tejasswi Prakash took to the runway for Rajdeep Ranawat.

Don't miss the actor's head-turning walk in this video:

 

 

Saumya Tandon at Times Fashion Week 2026

Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar 2, Saumya Tandon who played Rehman Dakait's wife in the film, made a showstopping appearance in a vibrant backless maxi featuring a bold thigh-high slit.

Catch the actor's runway moment in the video below:

 

Isha Malviya for Sasmira Institute of Design and Textiles

Isha Malviya brought drama to the Times Fashion Week in a Moulin Rouge themed black-and-white ensemble for Sasmira's Institute Of Design And Textiles.

 

Saina Nehwal at Times Fashion Week 2026

Saina Nehwal may have retired from competitive badminton but the Olympic bronze medallist still knows how to hold the audience captive.

The former No 1 presented a tailored floor length outfit with boxy sleeves designed by Samant Chauhan.

 

Gautami Kapoor at Times Fashion Week 2026

Gautami Kapoor was a picture of timeless grace and beauty dressed in a lustrous golden silk sari courtesy Adhvaria Silks.

 

Alaya F for Times Fashion Week 2026

Alaya F modelled a backless corset blouse with a Nature-inspired embellished lehenga by Vaishali Agarwal.

 

Pratibha Ranta for Times Fashion Week 2026

Pratibha Ranta looked charming in an ivory white creation paired with a statement emerald choker for Admantine Jewellry, in collaboration with designers Rishi and Vibhuti.

 

Harshvardhan Rane at Times Fashion Week 2026

Among the few men who made a statement, Harshvardhan Rane looked effortlessly HOT.

Sharp, sculpted and unapologetically bold, the Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actor owned the spotlight as showstopper for SR Queens.

 

Medha Shankar and Avinash Tiwary for Suneet Varma at Times Fashion Week 2026

Actors Medha Shankar and Avinash Tiwary brought timeless elegance to Suneet Varma's dreamy couture as they brought the curtains down in style.

times fashion week 2026 showstopper

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